7-year-old shot, killed on Tate Boulevard in Hickory on Wednesday night; police seek public's help in finding suspects

Hickory Police are asking for help in finding the people who shot and killed a 7-year-old boy on Tate Boulevard Wednesday night.

Zakylen Greylen Harris died from a gunshot wound to the neck, according to a press release issued by Hickory police. He was a passenger in a vehicle driven by his mother on one of Hickory’s main thoroughfares.

“It’s tough. We are here to ask for your help. We need your help. Someone out there knows what happened and we are asking anyone with any information to contact us,” Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant said. “This was a senseless act of violence … The men and women of the Hickory Police Department will act tirelessly to see justice is brought to the coward that did this.”

Harris was pronounced dead at Catawba Valley Medical, Whisnant said during a press conference on Thursday.

Two other children in the vehicle, ages 6 and 1, were not injured.

Police are searching for a small, dark-colored SUV that was traveling east on Tate Boulevard around 11:12 p.m. Wednesday. The release said the SUV possibly had multiple occupants with a white female, thin build, with blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail in the front passenger seat.