Six migrant workers were struck by a vehicle at a Lincolnton Walmart on Sunday. Police say the collision appeared to be intentional.

The Lincolnton Police Department is searching for a vehicle linked to the assault. The vehicle is an older model mid-size black SUV with a luggage rack, the police department said in a news release.

The assault happened in the parking lot of the Walmart at 306 N. Generals Blvd., shortly after 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Lincolnton police said.

The driver was identified as an older white male, Lincolnton police said.

The six workers were all transported to the Atrium Health Lincoln hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Lincolnton police said. All of the workers were released from the hospital on Sunday, Maj. Brian Greene said in an email.

The motives of the suspect are still under investigation, Lincolnton police said.

The Lincolnton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and driver in question. If anyone has any information regarding this case, call the Lincolnton Police Department at 704-736-8900.