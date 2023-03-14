Six high performance cars were stolen from the Mountain Mitsubishi dealership in Hickory over the weekend, police say.

Three Dodge Challengers, a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette, a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and a 2022 Cadillac Blackwing were stolen, Mountain Mitsubishi Owner Brian Vonderheide said, sometime Sunday evening or Monday morning.

Vonderheide said two of the Dodge Challengers were super stock models.

Dodge describes the vehicle in this manner: "The 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock is the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car: 0-60 miles per hour (mph) acceleration of 3.25 seconds."

No arrests have been made in the case as of Tuesday afternoon. The Hickory Police Department is searching for at least six suspects, Media and Community Services Coordinator Kristen Hart said.

The estimated cost of all the cars is more than $450,000. The cars range from $48,000 to nearly $100,000, according to the police report. The super stock Dodge Challengers were the most expensive, Vonderheide said.

Vonderheide said the suspects took a large rock and broke in the back door of the business. He said the suspects broke into the key room and took the car keys.

Seven keys, belonging to other expensive vehicles at the dealership, were also taken, Vonderheide said. He added it would be at least $1,000 per vehicle to replace the stolen keys.

“The assumption was that they were going to come back that night,” Vonderheide said. “So, it makes you wonder if wherever they were taking (the cars) wasn't real far away.”

The suspects spent around 45 minutes in the business, destroying property and taking the cars, Vonderheide said. Three of the cars were parked outside and three were in the showroom, he said.

Vonderheide said one of the super stock Dodge Challengers was crashed and totaled after it was stolen.

Vonderheide said he did not like losing the cars, but other aspects of the crime bothered him more.

“It bothered me more looking at the damage. Throwing a rock through my glass door and throwing the same rock through my title clerk's office,” Vonderheide said. “Damaging their personal items and the mess that was made. The unnecessary destruction and just the feeling of being violated.”

The Mountain Mitsubishi dealership is located at 1775 Catawba Valley Blvd. SE.