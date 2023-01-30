 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ALEXANDER COUNTY

56 grams of meth seized; three Taylorsville residents charged with drug crimes

Four Taylorsville residents are facing charges after officers seized 56 grams of methamphetamine, seen here, at a home on Emma Brooke Lane, according to a release from the Alexander County Sheriff's Office. 

Four Taylorsville residents are facing charges after a search turned up roughly 56 grams of methamphetamine, according to a release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s office.

Hill 

Officers from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and Taylorsville Police Department went to a home on Emma Brooke Lane to serve a warrant for failure to appear when they found the methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

The search led to charges for four people.

Sonia Richmond 

Kendell Lynn Hill, 25, and Richard Eric Singlestad, 52, are charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Singlestad

Sonia Lucille Richmond, 52, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling place for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miranda Gail Richmond, 27, is charged with failure to appear.

Miranda Richmond 

Hill, Singlestad and Sonia Richmond were issued $150,000 secured bonds while Miranda Richmond was issued a $12,000 secured bond, the sheriff's office said in a release.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

