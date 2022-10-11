52-year-old woman faces kidnapping and assault charges

A 52-year-old woman was arrested on kidnapping and assault charges Tuesday morning.

Melissa Rene Swift, of Vale, was arrested by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Tactics and Response (STAR) team on Tuesday. Swift faces charges of first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon, according to a release by the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded to a reported domestic dispute at a residence on Keeneland Trail in Vale around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Captain Aaron Turk said via email. The STAR team was called in when a female suspect refused to surrender to deputies at the scene, Turk said. Members of the crisis intervention and de-escalation teams also responded.

“A male victim alleged that a female suspect, who lives with him, held him hostage at gunpoint during a domestic dispute,” Turk said. “The victim eventually left the residence and contacted law enforcement.”

The STAR team entered the residence and arrested Swift without incident, Turk said. The sheriff’s office seized a gun during the investigation, Turk said.