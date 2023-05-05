An estimated $52,000 worth of copper has been stolen from the Killian Creek Waste Water Treatment Plant in Lincoln County since January, according to law enforcement.

No charges have been issued in connection to the stolen copper. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in the case, according to a news release.

Copper was reported stolen on three separate occasions, the sheriff’s office said.

The first theft was reported on Jan. 25. A spool with 1,134 feet of copper wiring valued at $14,000 was stolen, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects cut a chain link fence and stole a skid steer from a nearby site on Jan. 19 to remove the copper. The skid steer was located the same day near the intersection of June Dellinger Road and Old Plank Road, the sheriff’s office said.

The wastewater treatment plant is located on Old Plank Road.

The second theft was reported on Feb. 8. Company officials told police that two rolls of copper wiring valued at $30,000 were stolen using a stolen lift from a nearby property. The lift was recovered but the copper was still missing, the sheriff’s office said.

The third theft of copper was reported on April 7, when $8,000 worth of copper was stolen from the site. Security cameras recorded two men placing the copper in the back of a pickup truck, the sheriff’s office said.

One of the men was wearing a ski mask, but had numerous tattoos visible on his body, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on the larcenies or the suspects is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

If a Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, the caller could receive a reward and will remain anonymous, the sheriff’s office said.