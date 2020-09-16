5-car crash blocks traffic on Hwy. 16 near entrance to Christian Tours; one minor injury reported

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Five vehicles were involved in large crash near the entrance to Christian Tours on Hwy. 16 in Maiden Wednesday afternoon.

A box truck, driven by David Rue Lockard, 58, of Concord, crossed the center line and collided with a log truck, according to Master Trooper Jeff Swagger. There were two additional vehicles, a pick-up truck and a sedan, that were damaged in the crash. A fifth vehicle was damaged by debris from the collision.

Lockard was charged with driving left of center.

There was a minor injury to the driver of one of the sedans. Lerika Jones, 28, of Newton was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center from the scene.

Members of the N.C. Highway Patrol, Bandys Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash.

