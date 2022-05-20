47 catalytic converters seized from home; Maiden man charged with felony chop shop activity

A Maiden man is facing charges after officers with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office say they found 47 stolen catalytic converters in his possession.

Todd Allen Lail, 56, is charged with felony chop shop activity. He was issued a $15,000 unsecured bond.

Lail came to the attention of officers when the sheriff’s office received a tip about stolen converters being sold on Providence Mill Road, according to a news release. Sheriff’s Capt. Aaron Turk said the transactions were taking place at Lail’s home.

Officers executed a search warrant at the property, uncovering the 47 converters with an estimated value of $40,000. The converters were seized along with other items such as documents related to purchases, according to the release.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

