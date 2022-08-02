 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
43-year-old man arrested on drug trafficking charges

  • Updated
080322-hdr-news-drugs

Fentanyl and cash were seized during a traffic stop on N.C. Highway 16 South.

 Photo courtesy of the Catawba County Sheriff's Office

A town of Catawba resident was arrested on drug trafficking charges during a traffic stop on Sunday.

Patrick Thomas Havens, 43, was charged with trafficking in opioids by possession and trafficking in opioids by transportation, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies stopped a vehicle driven by Havens along N.C. Highway 16 South for a window tint violation, the sheriff’s office said. During the stop, a narcotics detection K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs inside the vehicle. This prompted deputies to search the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

The deputies seized 79 grams of fentanyl, the sheriff's office said. Cash also was seized. The sheriff’s office did not respond immediately to confirm how much money was seized.

Havens made a first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Monday. His bond is set at $75,000.

Patrick Havens.jpg

Patrick Thomas Havens, 43.

 Photo courtesy of Jeffrey Eddins, Catawba County Sheriff's Office
