Three Hickory residents were arrested on Tuesday and approximately 39 grams of fentanyl and a concealed firearm were seized from the vehicle they were in, according to law enforcement officials.

Xavier Winston, 32, is charged with carrying a concealed firearm, resisting a public officer and driving while license revoked. Winston was also served with outstanding arrest warrants for child support, failure to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked and failure to appear on a charge of failure to wear a seat belt, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Demetric Michaux, 32, is charged with trafficking in fentanyl and maintaining a vehicle for the purposes of manufacturing, selling or delivering controlled substances, the sheriff’s office said.

Tashauna Ikard, 25, is charged with possession of Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division stopped a vehicle as it traveled along Houston Mill Road after observing suspicious and erratic behavior at approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.

During the stop, a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Winston was identified as the driver and Michaux was identified as the owner of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies located and seized 39 grams of fentanyl and a small amount of a substance believed to be crack cocaine from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. A concealed firearm was also seized from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Winston, Michaux and Ikard are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.