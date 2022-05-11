 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

35-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in death of Hickory woman

  • Updated
  • 0

A 35-year-old man has been charged after a woman was found dead by Hickory police on Sunday.

Eddie Dante Propst, of Hickory, is charged with first-degree murder in relation to the death of Laura Matthews, 29, of Hickory, a release from the Hickory Police Department said. Hickory police found Matthews’ body at a residence at 330 Eighth Ave. SE early Sunday morning, when officers responded to a report of an injured or sick person, a previous release from Hickory police said.

Matthews died as a result of an assault, the release said. Matthews and Propst were in a domestic relationship, Kristen Hart, Hickory Police Department’s media and community services coordinator, said.

Propst was already in custody at the Catawba County Detention Center when he was charged with first-degree murder, Hart said.

Propst was not issued a bond on the first-degree murder charge, the release said.

The Hickory Police Department asks for anyone with information regarding the investigation to call the department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator D. Bailey at dbailey@hickorync.gov.

PROPST, EDDIE.jpg

Eddie Dante Propst, 35, of Hickory.

 Photo courtesy of the Hickory Police Department
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Poll: COVID cases are rising but most American's aren't worried

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert