35-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in death of Hickory woman

A 35-year-old man has been charged after a woman was found dead by Hickory police on Sunday.

Eddie Dante Propst, of Hickory, is charged with first-degree murder in relation to the death of Laura Matthews, 29, of Hickory, a release from the Hickory Police Department said. Hickory police found Matthews’ body at a residence at 330 Eighth Ave. SE early Sunday morning, when officers responded to a report of an injured or sick person, a previous release from Hickory police said.

Matthews died as a result of an assault, the release said. Matthews and Propst were in a domestic relationship, Kristen Hart, Hickory Police Department’s media and community services coordinator, said.

Propst was already in custody at the Catawba County Detention Center when he was charged with first-degree murder, Hart said.

Propst was not issued a bond on the first-degree murder charge, the release said.

The Hickory Police Department asks for anyone with information regarding the investigation to call the department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator D. Bailey at dbailey@hickorync.gov.

