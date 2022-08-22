 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

31-year-old arrest in Alexander County after car chase

  • Updated
  • 0
082322-hdr-news-chase-p1

Members of the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office investigate a vehicle at a Cubbard Express convenience store in Bethlehem on N.C. Highway 127 on Friday.

 Photo courtesy of the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office

A man was arrested on multiple charges following what law officers said was a car chase in Alexander County on Friday.

Amr Mohamed Mohamed Abdel Kader Elkraa, 31, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest, resisting arrest, misdemeanor assault on an officer and failure to register a vehicle.

Alexander County deputies attempted to stop a convertible BMW along N.C. Highway 127 for not having a license plate displayed, Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said.

The vehicle did not stop and continued down the highway at around 50 mph for a short period of time, before stopping near a Cubbard Express convenience store located at 7571 N.C. 127, in Bethlehem, Bowman said.

Elkraa was identified as the driver and the only occupant of the vehicle. No one was injured during the chase or arrest, Bowman said.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince William and Kate to move family to live 'normal' life outside London

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert