31-year-old arrest in Alexander County after car chase

A man was arrested on multiple charges following what law officers said was a car chase in Alexander County on Friday.

Amr Mohamed Mohamed Abdel Kader Elkraa, 31, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest, resisting arrest, misdemeanor assault on an officer and failure to register a vehicle.

Alexander County deputies attempted to stop a convertible BMW along N.C. Highway 127 for not having a license plate displayed, Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said.

The vehicle did not stop and continued down the highway at around 50 mph for a short period of time, before stopping near a Cubbard Express convenience store located at 7571 N.C. 127, in Bethlehem, Bowman said.

Elkraa was identified as the driver and the only occupant of the vehicle. No one was injured during the chase or arrest, Bowman said.