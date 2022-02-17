3 years in prison: Former Hickory officer gets harsher sentence the second time around; judge: I have not heard yet an acceptance of responsibility for your conduct

A former Hickory police officer convicted of throwing a woman to the pavement is headed to federal prison after he was sentenced a second time on Thursday.
Robert George, 49, was sentenced to three years in prison by Judge Kenneth Bell in Charlotte federal court on Thursday.
He was convicted of unreasonably using force in January 2019. The charges stemmed from a November 2013 assault in which George tossed 24-year-old Chelsea Doolittle from the back of a patrol car behind the Hickory Police Department.
This was the second time George faced a federal judge for sentencing. In October 2019, Judge Graham Mullen sentenced George to four years of probation and ordered him to pay $20,000 in restitution.
George’s probation was cut short last June when Mullen agreed to an early termination of the sentence.
In November, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals threw out George’s sentence, ruling that Mullen had been too easy on George. The appeals court judges went as far as to say that Mullen’s sentence went against the conclusions reached by the jury when they convicted George.
When he sentenced George in 2019, Mullen said George’s offense was “almost accidental.”
Bell struck a different tone on Thursday, describing George’s actions as violent, intentional and the cause of long-term harm.
Federal prosecutor Kimlani Ford described some of the damage to Doolittle, who she referred to by the last name Willis.
This included mental health problems ranging from post-traumatic stress disorder to nightmares of a large man attacking her. The physical damage has required Doolittle to undergo at least 15 operations, including the replacement of at least five teeth.
She said Doolittle did not attend the sentencing to avoid the added emotional strain. Ford did read a statement provided by Doolittle in which she said she felt that George had not had to truly experience the consequences of his actions.
George himself spoke, saying that he was “deeply sorry for what happened to Ms. Doolittle eight years ago.” He added that he continued to think about that day constantly and that he just wants to move on with his life at this point.
Bell found George’s remarks lacking in one key respect.
“I have not heard yet an acceptance of responsibility for your conduct,” he said.
Bell did show deference to George on some points. He said George’s actions had taken place within a split second and seemed to be out-of-character given the other evidence presented on George’s background.
He also distinguished George’s actions from other high-profile instances of police misconduct, calling it a “grab and throw” as opposed to “a nine-minute kneel on the neck,” a reference to the 2020 murder of George Floyd by officer Derek Chauvin in Minnesota.
Ford also said he took the roughly 20 months of probation George served into account while calculating the sentence. Bell opted for the three-year sentence rather than the sentence of nearly six years the prosecution was seeking.
George’s defense attorney Myra Cause asked Bell to consider a sentence of one year and one day in prison if Bell felt the need to impose a prison sentence.
It is not clear when George will be asked to report to begin his sentence.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
“I have not heard yet an acceptance of responsibility for your conduct.”
Judge Kenneth Bell addressing Robert George