3 years in prison: Former Hickory officer gets harsher sentence the second time around; judge: I have not heard yet an acceptance of responsibility for your conduct

Bell struck a different tone on Thursday, describing George’s actions as violent, intentional and the cause of long-term harm.

Federal prosecutor Kimlani Ford described some of the damage to Doolittle, who she referred to by the last name Willis.

This included mental health problems ranging from post-traumatic stress disorder to nightmares of a large man attacking her. The physical damage has required Doolittle to undergo at least 15 operations, including the replacement of at least five teeth.

She said Doolittle did not attend the sentencing to avoid the added emotional strain. Ford did read a statement provided by Doolittle in which she said she felt that George had not had to truly experience the consequences of his actions.

George himself spoke, saying that he was “deeply sorry for what happened to Ms. Doolittle eight years ago.” He added that he continued to think about that day constantly and that he just wants to move on with his life at this point.

Bell found George’s remarks lacking in one key respect.

“I have not heard yet an acceptance of responsibility for your conduct,” he said.