3 murder defendants in court, including accused shooter in McCroskey's pub deaths

Men charged in three separate murder cases appeared in Catawba County court this week, including the 26-year-old who is accused of gunning down three people in the parking lot of a popular restaurant and nightspot.

Dontray Tyrell Cumberlander, 26, of Hickory appeared in court on Wednesday. He is charged with three counts of murder in connection to a shooting that took place in the parking lot of J. McCroskey’s Irish Pub and Grill.

On April 7, 2017, four people were shot outside the Hickory restaurant.

Quajuae Kennedy, Cody Bouphavong, Justin Aiken, all 21, died due to their injuries. The fourth person injured, 20-year-old Cole Ervin, was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital, according to a previous HDR article.

Cumberlander and Greydon Hansen of Hickory were arrested and charged with three counts of murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury shortly after the shooting.

In court on Wednesday, Cumberlander’s attorney Victoria Jayne said the state made a motion that the doctor use raw data of Cumberlander’s intellectual testing results.

Jayne explained that the data can only be turned over to another doctor.