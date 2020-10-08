3 murder defendants in court, including accused shooter in McCroskey's pub deaths

Men charged in three separate murder cases appeared in Catawba County court this week, including the 26-year-old who is accused of gunning down three people in the parking lot of a popular restaurant and nightspot.
Dontray Tyrell Cumberlander, 26, of Hickory appeared in court on Wednesday. He is charged with three counts of murder in connection to a shooting that took place in the parking lot of J. McCroskey’s Irish Pub and Grill.
On April 7, 2017, four people were shot outside the Hickory restaurant.
Quajuae Kennedy, Cody Bouphavong, Justin Aiken, all 21, died due to their injuries. The fourth person injured, 20-year-old Cole Ervin, was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital, according to a previous HDR article.
Cumberlander and Greydon Hansen of Hickory were arrested and charged with three counts of murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury shortly after the shooting.
In court on Wednesday, Cumberlander’s attorney Victoria Jayne said the state made a motion that the doctor use raw data of Cumberlander’s intellectual testing results.
Jayne explained that the data can only be turned over to another doctor.
Jayne also requested that a judge be assigned to Cumberlander’s trial. That matter will be discussed further at his next court date on Nov. 16.
Cumberlander and Hansen face the death penalty. They are both being held in the Catawba County Detention Center without bond.
One of five co-defendants appears in court
Jordan Rivera, 28, of Hickory also appeared in court. He is one of five men charged in the March 2016 shooting and murder of Deidra Ramseur, 39, and Mark Anthony Wilson, 34, of Claremont.
Support Local Journalism
Rivera is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Three of the five co-defendants were sentenced so far.
Reand Pablo-Antonio Rivera, 27, of Fayetteville, was sentenced to serve 30-39 years in prison. Devin Maurice Ussery, 30, of Conover received an active prison term of seven to nine years. William Crawford Powell Jr., 27, of Fayetteville, received a prison sentence of 15-21 years in August 2020.
In court Wednesday, Jordan Rivera appeared to decide his trial date. His attorney, Jayne, explained that the trial had to be rescheduled multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jayne told Judge Athena Brooks that she and the district attorney’s office agreed to schedule the trial for Feb. 15, 2021.
The fifth co-defendant, Arsenio DeWayne Curtis, has a pending court date.
Defendant in McDonald’s shooting appears in court
Eric Terril Yount, 25, of Granite Falls, is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Richelle Scott Lail and 28-year-old Cody William Watts at the McDonald’s restaurant on U.S. 321 in Hickory in March 2016.
Yount appeared in court on Wednesday with his attorney, Victoria Jayne.
Jayne confirmed that she had received all information on the case from the district attorney’s office. They agreed Yount will return to court on Nov. 16 so they can discuss assigning the case to a judge.
Lail and Watts, who were employees at the McDonald’s, were sitting outside the restaurant in a truck when they were hit by an SUV, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article. Investigators say Yount was driving the vehicle.
Lail allegedly confronted Yount. During the argument, Yount is accused of shooting and killing Lail and then firing the gun at Watts’ truck and injuring him, according to the article.
Lail died on the scene and Watts died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem two days later.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.