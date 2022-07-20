3 men arrested, 3,441 grams of meth seized from car, home

Three men were arrested on drug trafficking charges Tuesday. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office seized about 3,441 grams of methamphetamine, cash and guns.

Eric Dale Jones, 36, of Lenoir, was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. Dylan Wayne McBryar, 29, of Hickory, was charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. Roy Sheldon Morris, 43, of Hudson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

On Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., deputies stopped Jones’ and Morris’ vehicle in the Sawmills area. The two men were stopped and arrested after being seen by agents at a known methamphetamine dealer’s residence in Burke County, the sheriff’s office said. Morris and Jones were arrested for the methamphetamine trafficking charges.

Shortly after, deputies obtained a search warrant for McBryar’s home on Dogwood Drive in the Hickory area of Burke County. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and investigators executed the search warrant and found McBryar at the residence, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said.

More than 600 grams of methamphetamine, five guns and more than $12,000 were seized from McBryar’s home, the sheriff’s office said.

In total, the investigation seized about 3,441 grams of methamphetamine, five guns, ammunition and over $26,000 in cash. The drugs seized during the investigation have a total street value of $516,150, according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines, the sheriff’s office said.

All three men were taken to the Caldwell Detention Center. Jones received a $500,000 bond, McBryar received a $750,000 bond, and Morris received a $10,000 bond.