3 children killed, 1 seriously injured in gun violence across region in recent weeks

At least four children in the region were victims of a shooting in the last month.

A 7-year-old boy was shot and killed on April 21 while riding in a vehicle with his mom on Tate Boulevard in Hickory. Douglas Mason Wilson, a suspect in the case, was charged with first-degree murder.

Zakylen Harris was pronounced dead at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Two other children in the vehicle, ages 6 and 1, were not injured.

Surveillance video showed the victims’ vehicle turn onto Tate Boulevard at the 15th Street SE intersection and move into the left lane. The suspect’s vehicle followed in the same direction in the right lane. The victims’ vehicle changed to the right lane, putting them in front of the suspect’s vehicle.

The victim’s mother then heard a woman in the other vehicle yelling at her. That vehicle then pulled next to the victims’ vehicle and a shot was fired from the suspect’s vehicle, police said.

The suspect’s vehicle then continued on Tate at a high rate of speed.

As of Wednesday, April 28, no one else has been charged in this case.

Lenoir