25-year-old shot in Newton; Hickory man charged with assault

A Hickory man has been charged in a shooting that seriously injured a 25-year-old on Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Newton Police Department.

Kenneth Lee Potter

Kenneth Lee Potter, 37, was arrested in Connelly Springs on Tuesday afternoon. He is charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury, the release said.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Newton police responded to the 1800 block of N. Hewitt Avenue in Newton. Officers found Warren Lawrence Branch, of Connelly Springs, suffering from a gunshot wound. Branch was transported to an area hospital by ambulance then flown by helicopter to a Charlotte hospital, the release said.

Branch was in stable condition Tuesday evening following surgery for his injuries, the release said.

Potter was arrested around 3 p.m. at a home in the 3700 block of Curleys Fish Camp Road in Connelly Springs. Potter was transported to the Newton Police Department before being taken to the Catawba County Jail. Potter received a $75,000 secured bond, the release said.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Newton Police Department at 828-465-7430.

