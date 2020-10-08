 Skip to main content
25-year-old in critical condition following early-morning shooting in Hickory
25-year-old in critical condition following early-morning shooting in Hickory

  Updated
One man is in critical condition after shooting just after midnight in Hickory.

Officers arrived on the scene at the 100 block of 18th Street NW early Thursday morning to find Nicholas Zachary Rozzelle, 25, lying in the street with apparent gunshot wounds, according to a press release from the Hickory Police Department.

Rozzelle was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center where he was initially treated and then transferred to Carolina’s Medical Center by helicopter. He is in critical condition as of Thursday morning.

Rozzelle was confronted by two males wearing dark clothing just before the shooting, according to the release. One of the males shot Rozzelle and the two subjects fled the area on foot.

Anyone with information regarding this on-going investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Inv. B. Ollis directly at 828-261-2614 or bollis@hickorync.gov.

