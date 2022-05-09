25-year-old extradited to Alexander County from Texas on sexual exploitation charges

A 25-year-old man was extradited from Houston, Texas, to Alexander County on multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor on Thursday.

Luis Mario Solis Rosso was charged with five counts of felony first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor (production of child pornography), five counts of felony disseminating material harmful to a minor and one count of felony solicit child by computer, a news release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rosso is being held at the Alexander County Detention Center under a $3.25 million secured bond, the release said.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and Taylorsville Police Department began a joint investigation in January after the sheriff’s office received a tip from law enforcement in Houston, Texas, about possible production of child pornography and child enticement, the release said.

During the course of the joint investigation, a juvenile female victim was identified inside the jurisdiction of the Taylorsville Police Department, the release said. Additional victims have been identified within other jurisdictions, including Wake County and in Mississippi, the release said.

The FBI is investigating to identify remaining victims, the release said.

This investigation is ongoing. Rosso was also served with warrants from Wake County, the release said.

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman and Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman thanked the Harris County Constable’s Office in Houston, Texas, Livingston Parrish Sheriff’s Office in Livingston, Louisiana, and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office in Tuskegee, Alabama for their assistance during the transport of the suspect, the release said.

Sheriff Bowman and Chief Bowman also thanked the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation Taskforce for their assistance in this investigation, the release said.