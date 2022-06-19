25-year-old charged in double shooting that left one dead, one injured

A 25-year-old man has been charged in a double shooting in the St. Stephens area on Sunday morning. One person died and another was seriously injured.

Shykwon Rashard Gibbs, of Conover, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and first-degree burglary. Gibbs was taken into custody at the scene, a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a home on 30th Street Northeast shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday. Two women were found with gunshot wounds. One woman was dead and the other was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries, the release said.

Amy Raelynne Phillips, 46, of Conover, was the deceased victim. Her daughter Keiyara Kelly Johnson, 22, is in critical condition, the release said.

The shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic disturbance, the sheriff's office said.

Gibbs is being held without bond and will make his first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Monday, the release said.