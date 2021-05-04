249 grams of meth seized following high-speed chase in Alexander County, authorities say

Two women were arrested in Alexander County over the weekend following a high-speed chase, according to a news release from the Alexander County Sheriff's Office.
Payton Rose Schwantes, 24, of Stony Point, was charged with two counts of felony trafficking methamphetamine and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chrystal Gail Stikeleather, 38, of Taylorsville, was charged with two counts of felony trafficking methamphetamine, one count of felony maintain vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substance, one count of felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, one count of misdemeanor injury to personal property, and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Saturday, May 1 at approximately 8:30 p.m., the two women were involved in a high-speed chase with law enforcement. The chase originated on Damascus Church Road in the Hiddenite community of Alexander County and ended on Highway 115 in Iredell County near Phil's Food Mart, according to the release.
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies deployed stop sticks to attempt to stop the vehicle. The vehicle continued traveling at a slower rate of speed after the stop sticks were struck.
Once the vehicle came to a stop, deputies arrested Schwantes and Stikeleather. A total of 249 grams of methamphetamine were seized from the scene, according to the release. The charges against Schwantes and Stikeleather stem from a three-month investigation into drug activity.
Schwantes is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond. Her first appearance in Alexander County District Court was held on Monday, May 3.
Stikeleather is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond. Her first appearance in Alexander County District Court was held on Monday, May 3. Stikeleather was also on active federal probation at the time of her arrest.
This is a joint investigation between the Department of Homeland Security’s Narcotics Division, Taylorsville Police Department, and Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Federal charges for the narcotics that were seized as a result of the vehicle chase are pending.