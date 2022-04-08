 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

22-year-old woman arrested in Maiden on drug trafficking charges

  • Updated
  • 0
04xx22-hdr-news-maidenarrest-p1

Madison Dare Winslow

 Courtesy of Maiden Police Department

A 22-year-old woman from Lincoln County was arrested in Maiden on drug trafficking charges on Monday.

Madison Dare Winslow, of Lincolnton, was charged with felony trafficking of opium/heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to stop for blue light and siren, a news release from the Maiden Police Department said.

Maiden Police said an officer attempted to stop Winslow’s car on South Main Avenue in Maiden for a headlight violation. The vehicle failed to stop when the officer turned on the blue lights and siren, the release said. The vehicle continued onto East Holly Street where officers were able to overtake the vehicle and stop it, the release said.

Officers found 60 fentanyl pills on Winslow’s person, Capt. Jamey Fletcher said.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office assisted Maiden Police with the arrest, the release said.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Helicopters, fires and turbines: Vineyards fight the spring frost

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert