22-year-old woman arrested in Maiden on drug trafficking charges

Madison Dare Winslow, of Lincolnton, was charged with felony trafficking of opium/heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to stop for blue light and siren, a news release from the Maiden Police Department said.

Maiden Police said an officer attempted to stop Winslow’s car on South Main Avenue in Maiden for a headlight violation. The vehicle failed to stop when the officer turned on the blue lights and siren, the release said. The vehicle continued onto East Holly Street where officers were able to overtake the vehicle and stop it, the release said.