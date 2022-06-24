20-year-old and 39-year-old arrested on drug trafficking charges; multiple drugs and guns seized

A 20-year-old man and 39-year-old woman have been arrested on drug trafficking charges after deputies responded to an overdose call.

Kaleb Scott Smith, 20, and Ashley Marie Hardee, 39, both of Claremont, were charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of manufacturing, selling or delivering controlled substances. Additional charges are pending, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies responded to an overdose call on Hewitt Road on Thursday. Deputies contacted the narcotics division which initiated an investigation, the release said.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the premises. During the search, 5.6 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 pounds of marijuana, one marijuana plant, 24.45 grams of marijuana wax, 36.19 grams of suspected Roxicodone pills, nine long guns, one pistol and approximately $1,275 in cash was seized.

Smith and Hardee each received secured bonds of $100,000.