2-year-old shot and killed in Lenoir on Friday

A 2-year-old child was shot and killed at a residence in Lenoir Friday night.

A press release from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office stated that Michael Dale Summerow, 38, shot his girlfriend, Ashley Ladawn Johnson, after first assaulting her. He then shot their 2-year-old child before turning the gun on himself.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office arrived at the residence on Pope Lane around 11:40 p.m. to find all three suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the press release.

The child was flown to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem and later died. Johnson was flown from Caldwell Memorial Hospital to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte where she was treated and released on Sunday.

Summerow was transported from the scene to a hospital in Valdese and later transferred to Mission Hospital in Asheville where he is still receiving treatment on Monday, the press release said.

The investigation into this case is active and criminal charges related to the case are pending, the release stated.