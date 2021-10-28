2-year-old girl injured in shootout at Terrace Hills Apartments

A 2-year-old child was injured in a shooting at Terrace Hills Apartments in Hickory on Tuesday afternoon.

During a shootout between people in two different vehicles, a child sitting in a third vehicle with her grandmother was harmed when a bullet struck the minivan.

“She was treated for a minor injury to her pinky finger,” Capt. Jeff Young with the Hickory Police Department said.

The child was either injured by glass or a graze wound, Young said

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Young said a gold Chevrolet Malibu with three men inside was parked at the apartments. Daniel Javarr Lipscomb, 30, of Hickory, went into his apartment and came out with a shotgun. Lipscomb returned to his vehicle, a silver Malibu.

The men in the gold Malibu then began firing at Lipscomb and he fired back, Young said. Twelve rounds were fired between Lipscomb and the occupants of the gold Malibu.

The three suspects left the scene before law enforcement arrived. Lipscomb told police that he didn’t recognize the people in the car.

Lipscomb was arrested at the scene and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, Young said.