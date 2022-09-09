2 suspects in fatal Hickory shooting appeared in Catawba County court on Thursday

Two suspects charged in the shooting death of a Hickory man appeared separately in Catawba County Superior Court on Thursday.

Jeremiah Walker, 16, was accompanied by defense attorney Scott Matthews. Defense attorney Keith Hanson joined Aunshae Conley, 21, in the courtroom. Conley and Walker are two of six people charged with murder in the shooting case.

Shonniel Blackburn, 35, was shot and killed at the Blue Ridge Heights Apartments on First Street SW in Hickory on June 13. A day later, three 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old were charged with murder. On July 1, Conley was charged. One month after the shooting, a 17-year-old suspect was charged.

During Conley’s appearance, Kyle Smith, with the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys, said the state would release evidence gathered in the case to both defense attorneys under the condition that the identities of the 15-year-old and 17-year-old suspects remain confidential. The court issued a protective order to keep the defense attorneys from releasing the names of the two juvenile suspects who, to date, have not been charged as adults.

Releasing the evidence allows the attorneys to begin planning defense strategies for their clients.

The cases of the 15-year-old and 17-year-old suspects will remain in juvenile court, unless either of them is indicted by the Catawba County Grand Jury, District Attorney Scott Reilly said in August. Since the two juveniles have not been indicted, their cases remain confidential, Smith said on Thursday.

The state is in the process of trying to move the two juveniles’ cases to superior court, Smith said.

Two other 16-year-olds, Demetri Reinhart and Devishaun Williams, were indicted in July. Both teens are scheduled to appear in Catawba County Superior Court during the week of Sept. 19, according to court documents.

During Walker’s appearance, Assistant District Attorney Hayden Duncan told Blackburn’s family there were complications in the 15-year-old and 17-year-old’s cases, which delayed the process to transfer their cases to superior court. The two juveniles now have new attorneys. The attorneys who were originally representing them did not have experience with murder cases, Duncan said.

A bailiff pushed Conley’s wheelchair into the courtroom Thursday afternoon. Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said Conley was in a wheelchair due to previous medical issues. Conley sat quietly and faced the judge throughout the entire hearing.

Walker wore a white button-up shirt and dark gray vest to his hearing Thursday morning. Walker’s face maintained a somber expression throughout his hearing. Both Walker and Conley’s cases were continued.

Two rows of courtroom benches were filled with Blackburn’s family. Several of his family members wore red and black T-shirts with photos of Blackburn emblazoned on the front and back.

Matthews mentioned the possibility of a plea during Walker’s appearance. Blackburn’s older sister, Pinkie Sims, said the family would not mind if a plea deal was arranged, as long as they find out what happened. She said the family wants to know why Blackburn was shot and who was involved.