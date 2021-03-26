2 shot on Ramseur Road Friday night near Maiden

Two people, a male and a female, were shot on Ramseur Road south of Maiden Friday night.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
One of the victims was taken to a hospital in Charlotte. The other victim was taken to a hospital in Lincoln County.
The injuries were believed to be serious.
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office responded to the shootings and was overseeing the investigation.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Robert Reed
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today