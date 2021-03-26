 Skip to main content
2 shot on Ramseur Road Friday night near Maiden
Capt. Aaron Turk of the Catawba County Sheriff's Office gathers evidence at the scene of a shooting near Maiden on Friday.

 Robert Reed

Two people, a male and a female, were shot on Ramseur Road south of Maiden Friday night.

One of the victims was taken to a hospital in Charlotte. The other victim was taken to a hospital in Lincoln County.

The injuries were believed to be serious.

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office responded to the shootings and was overseeing the investigation.

