2 shot, 1 dead in Hickory; no arrests yet in Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard attack

One person is dead and another injured after a shooting early Saturday morning on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard in Hickory, police say.

The Hickory Police Department responded to a report of a 2021 Kia Forte that had driven off the road in the 900 block of Highland Avenue just before 3 a.m. The caller said two men were in the car and were suffering from gunshot wounds, Capt. Jeff Young said in a news release.

Officers located the driver Eric Rhynhart, 42, and a passenger, Khalil Rhynhart, 20, in the car. Eric Rhynhart was transported to a local hospital via ambulance. Khalil Rhynhart was pronounced dead at the scene, Young said.

Eric Rhynhart and Khalil Rhynhart were shot while traveling north in the 500 block of Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard SE by a suspect or suspects that fired multiple rounds into the Rhynhart’s vehicle, Young said.

No suspects have been identified as of Saturday morning. Investigators are working to identify suspects and determine a motive for the shooting, Young said.