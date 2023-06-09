Two of six people charged in the shooting death of Hickory native Shonniel Blackburn have entered guilty pleas for their roles in the crime.

Jaylon Cumberlander pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to court documents. In exchange for Cumberlander's guilty plea, a charge of first-degree murder was dropped, District Attorney Scott Reilly said.

Damario Rousseau also pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to court documents. The first-degree murder charge against Rousseau was also dropped.

Cumberlander and Rousseau were both sentenced to a minimum of five years and four months in prison, according to court documents.

The other four suspects charged in the case are Aunshae Conley, Jeremiah Walker, Demetri Reinhart and Deveshaun Williams.

“It kind of feels like a slap in the face because a life was taken," Blackburn’s sister Pinkie Sims said in response to the plea deals. “They still get to have a life with their family, and we will never have that with Shonniel again. It’s just not fair. Where’s the justice for Shonniel?”

Blackburn was shot five times on June 13, 2022, at the Blue Ridge Heights Apartments in Hickory. He was shot in the head, face, chest, right hand and below his left shoulder, according to the autopsy report from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Blackburn was found dead on a sidewalk outside the apartments when Hickory police officers arrived on the scene. The apartments are located at 841 S. Center St. in Hickory.

“My brother was murdered June 13, (2022,) three days before my birthday,” Sims said. “Not a day goes by that I don’t think of him, even though it’s been nearly a year since the tragic death of our wonderful, loving brother, son and father was senselessly taken from us.”

Reilly said Cumberlander and Rousseau had lesser roles in the shooting. Rousseau was 17 when the shooting occurred. Cumberlander was 15, according to court documents.

Conley and Walker are set to be arraigned on June 26. Walker is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Conley is charged with murder, according to court documents.

Williams will be arraigned on July 10. Williams is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to court documents.

Reinhart is set to go to trial on Jan. 22, 2024. He is facing a first-degree murder charge and a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to court documents.

Conley was the only suspect who was an adult at the time of the shooting. He was 21. Walker, Reinhart and Williams were 16 at the time of Blackburn's death.

“We are still grieving the loss of Shonniel,” Sims said. “The way he was taken from us left a pain and a void that I wouldn’t wish on anyone. I have moments where I think of him making jokes and laughing, for a minute I’m laughing as well as crying.”

Sims said her family will continue to seek justice and be a voice for Blackburn during court.

Conley, Walker, Williams and Reinhart are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.