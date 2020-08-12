$2 million in meth seized during traffic stop in Wilkes County

Law officers seized 220 pounds of methamphetamine worth $2 million in Wilkes County during a traffic stop, in what is believed to be one of the largest methamphetamine seizures ever in North Carolina, according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.
The Aug. 8 stop led to additional methamphetamine and weapons seized from a search warrant on a residence in Wilkes County
Three people were charged and arrested. Police are searching for one other suspect, according to the release.
Juan Molina Sebastian, 55, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, maintain a residence/vehicle for selling methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine.
Lucia Carbajal Avila, 31, of North Wilkesboro, and Adriana Gomez, 32, of Mount Airy, were charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine and one count each of conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine.
Avila is also charged with maintaining a residence for selling methamphetamine and misdemeanor child abuse.
Gomez is also charged with maintaining a vehicle for selling methamphetamine.
Jorge Eduardo Gomez, 30, has been identified as a federal fugitive, according to the release. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call the North Wilkesboro Police Department, Surry County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation or the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
The vehicle stop and search warrant stemmed from an ongoing investigation that began in June involving numerous agencies, including narcotics officers from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office who are members of the Department of Homeland Security task force, according to the release.
Agencies involved in this ongoing investigation include North Wilkesboro, Wilkesboro, Boone, Mooresville and Jonesville Police Departments and the Wilkes, Alexander, Ashe, Surry, Watauga and Yadkin sheriff’s offices, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security.
Sheriff Chris Bowman and the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Department of Homeland Security, as well as with surrounding law enforcement agencies, to combat the distribution of illegal narcotics in our communities, the release stated.
