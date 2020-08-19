2 men sentenced for 2016 double murder

Two of five co-defendants involved in a 2016 double homicide were sentenced to prison this week, according to a release from District Attorney Scott Reilly.
Reand Pablo-Antonio Rivera, 27, of Fayetteville, was sentenced Monday to serve 30-39 years in prison for his role in the March 2016 murders of 34-year-old Mark Anthony Wilson and 39-year-old Deidra LaCarol Ramseur at the couple’s home on Rest Home Road in Claremont.
Autopsy findings show that Ramseur died from a shotgun blast to the head. Wilson died from gunshot wounds to his neck and head from a shotgun and 9-millimeter handgun, according to the release.
Rivera was one of four men who broke into the residence seeking money and drugs. He held Wilson at gunpoint. When Wilson made a move to retrieve a gun, Rivera shot him multiple times with a 9 millimeter handgun, though the shots he fired are not believed to be the fatal ones, according to the release.
“I can’t bring them back,” said Rivera as he addressed family members of the victims when he entered the plea. “Nothing I can say or do will bring them back. Every time I close my eyes, I relive it. I may not have killed them, but I was involved, and that makes me just as guilty.”
During Monday’s sentencing hearing, he added, “I want to apologize for what I did. I wanted no part of this. Not only have I destroyed your family, but mine.”
Ramseur’s mother, Teresa Rippy, addressed the Court and Rivera. “Not only did you hurt us, but you hurt your parents,” she said. “We all are suffering. We all need to pay for what we do in this life; we reap what we sow. But I’m a child of God, and I do forgive you.”
Rivera entered a guilty plea to two counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon during Catawba County Superior Court on March 19, 2019, in front of George C. Bell, Superior Court Judge from Mecklenburg County. He was sentenced for those crimes on Monday by Nathaniel J. Poovey, Superior Court Judge from Catawba County.
As part of his plea agreement, Rivera’s sentencing was delayed so he could be interviewed by investigators regarding his involvement in the planning and execution of the burglary, robbery and murder of the victims. He also agreed to provide truthful testimony against co-defendants in the double homicide.
The other co-defendant who was recently sentenced to prison was Devin Maurice Ussery, 30, of Conover. He received an active prison term of 7-9 years during Catawba County Superior Court Monday in connection to the same murders.
Ussery’s sentencing came after he pleaded guilty to two counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon during Catawba County Superior Court on Sept. 19, 2018, according to the release.
Similar to Rivera’s plea agreement, Ussery’s sentencing was delayed so he could be interviewed by investigators regarding his involvement in the death of the two victims, and agreed to provide truthful testimony against co-defendants in the double homicide.
Judge Poovey addressed the families of the deceased, saying, “It’s my hope and prayer that today gives you peace, and you can move on. There’s nothing I can say to heal that wound. It will always be there.”
Ussery also addressed the families of both victims, saying, “I apologize for my role in this situation. There’s nothing I can do to bring your loved ones back.”
The prosecutors believe that Ussery was asked to drive several other people to Wilson and Ramseur’s Claremont residence, according to the release. While there, he heard gunshots, saw the men running from the house and then drove them away from the scene.
“He regrets his role, and he regrets who he was with and what he was doing on that day,” said Al Reeder, defense attorney for Ussery. Reeder added that his client was not part of the planning or conspiracy to rob and kill Wilson and Ramseur, noting that he was just asked to drive and gave a detailed account of what happened.
Latera Ramseur, sister of Deidre Ramseur, addressed Ussery prior to his sentence being imposed. “You already know what you took from us,” she said. “It’s personal. I don’t forgive you. Somebody else might, but I don’t. She wasn’t perfect, but she was good. She helped you before, and you know that.”
Rivera and Ussery are two of five co-defendants linked to the shooting deaths of Wilson and Ramseur. A third, William Crawford Powell Jr., 27, of Fayetteville, received a prison sentence of 15-21 years handed down by Catawba County Superior Court Judge Gregory R. Hayes earlier this month, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.
Two of the other co-defendants – Arsenio DeWayne Curtis and Jordan Alexander Rivera – have pending court dates.
The case was investigated by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Assistant District Attorneys Lance Sigmon and Sean Baetjer handled prosecution.
