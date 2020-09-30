 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 injured as car hits street sweeper; one lane of McDonald Parkway closed
0 comments
breaking featured

2 injured as car hits street sweeper; one lane of McDonald Parkway closed

{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_1773.jpg

Two vehicles collided on McDonald Parkway.

 Robert Reed

A two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon left two people injured.

The crash occurred on McDonald Parkway around 2 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The vehicles involved were a passenger car and a City of Hickory street sweeper.

Workers with Catawba County Emergency Medical Services transported those injured in the collision.

Hickory police are investigating. Hickory firefighters were also on the scene of the wreck.

The crash closed a southbound lane of McDonald Parkway.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert