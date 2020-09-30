2 injured as car hits street sweeper; one lane of McDonald Parkway closed

A two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon left two people injured.
The crash occurred on McDonald Parkway around 2 p.m.
The vehicles involved were a passenger car and a City of Hickory street sweeper.
Workers with Catawba County Emergency Medical Services transported those injured in the collision.
Hickory police are investigating. Hickory firefighters were also on the scene of the wreck.
The crash closed a southbound lane of McDonald Parkway.
