2 days, 2 reduced bonds in Hickory shooting death case; family of victim, police chief voice frustrations

The reduced bonds angered the family of the victim.

“Now (Eric and Tangela Parker) get to go see their family,” Marlow’s husband Justin Marlow said following the bond hearing. “I can’t see my wife unless I go to the graveyard.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Justin Marlow said it was unreal that Tangela Parker was given a bond. “Witnesses seen her do this and she gets to go home to her family?”’ he said.

“My biggest concern is when this all happened and we knew that (Tangela Parker) had fled, there was a point we didn’t think she would ever get caught,” Michelle Marlow’s daughter Makayla “Mak” Marlow said. “I have no doubt in my mind her parents could not stop her if she did this again.”

Mak Marlow said her goal is to make sure everyone knows who Tangela Parker is and what happened to Michelle Marlow. “Keep her face out there,” she said. “Keep my mom’s face out there. Keep the story going. The more people that see it the better … I want people to know who she (Tangela Parker) is and what she did.”

Mak Marlow said she hopes the case will go to trial. “There was so many witnesses. So many people saw this happen. There is so much background behind this.”