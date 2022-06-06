19-year-old arrested in Hickory shooting that sent three to hospital last week

One of the men injured in a shooting in Hickory on Thursday was arrested in connection to the incident.

Tamoje Daejouir Anderson, 19, of Hickory, was arrested and charged Friday with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Three men, including Anderson, were shot around 6 p.m. Thursday at Hillside Garden Apartments. Police received reports of gunshots in the area and found 18-year-old Deveion Lasean Grayson and 22-year-old Adrian Lamont Pendergrass Jr. outside the apartments with injuries. Grayson had been shot in the head. Pendergrass was shot in the leg, police said.

Officers found Anderson hiding in a nearby apartment with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, according to the police department.

All three men were taken to the hospital.

Anderson was charged and arrested at his home on Friday around 8 p.m., according to the arrest report. He was placed under an $80,000 secured bond.