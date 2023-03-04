An 18-year-old and a juvenile were arrested on Friday in connection to a threat made against Maiden High School.

Miriam Angel-Hernandez, 18, of Maiden, and the juvenile are both facing a felony charge of communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property, the Maiden Police Department said in a news release.

The charges are related to threatening statements and social media posts indicating threats of violence at Maiden High School. The threats gained significant attention due to widely disseminated social media posts and online messages, Maiden police said.

The threats were made prior to Friday, Maiden Police Capt. Jamey Fletcher said.

Maiden police strongly encourages parents, students and anyone with a smartphone or computer to think closely about what they post to social media or on the internet in general, according to the release.

Threats can and do spiral and can cause community concern and significantly impact school activities and the learning process, Maiden police said.

Angel-Hernandez was arrested and taken before a Catawba County magistrate who ordered her to be held in the Catawba County Detention Center for 48 hours or until a bond could be set by a judge, Maiden police said. According to the Catawba County Who’s in Jail website, bond had not been set for Angel-Hernandez as of Saturday morning.

The juvenile was turned over to the N.C. Department of Juvenile Justice, Maiden police said.

The Maiden Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.