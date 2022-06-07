18-year-old dies from gunshot wound to the head; police expect additional charges in case

An 18-year-old who was shot in the head last Thursday has died, the Hickory Police Department announced Tuesday.

Deveion Lasean Grayson was found outside the Hillside Garden Apartments along First Street SE shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday when Hickory officers responded to a call about shots fired in the area.

Grayson died on Saturday, Hickory Police Capt. Jeff Young said.

Another man, 22-year-old Adrian Lamont Pendergrass Jr., was found nearby with a gunshot to his leg and was listed in critical condition as of Friday. Pendergrass has been released from the hospital, Young said.

Following a search of the area, police found a third man, 19-year-old Tamoje Daejouir Anderson, suffering from gunshot wounds in a nearby apartment.

On Friday, Anderson was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Anderson was issued an $80,000 bond.

Police said Tuesday that Anderson was charged specifically in the shooting of Pendergrass.

Police also said that “additional charges are anticipated” but no new charges against Anderson or anyone else were announced.

“It has been determined there were multiple subjects shooting at one another during this incident,” police said in the update Tuesday.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

