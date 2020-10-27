18-year-old charged with fleeing police among those charged in Alexander County crime blotter

Three people were arrested in Alexander County on various charges between Oct. 20 and Oct. 26.

Brian Marcell Brown, 41, of Hiddenite, was arrested on Oct. 20 for felony probation violation. His bond was set at $10,000 secured.

Jason Anthony Riddell, 38, of Stony Point, was arrested and charged on Oct. 24 for possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a failure to appear order for arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 secured.

Shyann Nicole Crouse, 18, of Taylorsville, was arrested and charged on Oct. 26 for felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving and driving while license revoked. Her bond was set at $10,000 secured.