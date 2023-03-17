This story was updated at 4:13 p.m. with new information.

An 18-year-old wanted for attempted murder turned himself in to authorities three days after the shooting.

Toland Huff Jr. is charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that occurred at the Sunny Valley Apartments on Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple rounds were fired into two apartments. One apartment was occupied at the time, according to a news release from the Hickory Police Department.

A juvenile was in the occupied apartment, Hickory Police Capt. Jeff Young said. No injuries were reported. Huff turned himself in at the Catawba County Jail Friday afternoon, Young said.

Young said the shooting was not random.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Hickory police at 828-328-5551.