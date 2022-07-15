17-year-old to be tried as adult in fatal shooting case

One of five teens charged in the shooting death of Shonniel Blackburn will be tried as an adult.

District Attorney Scott Reilly confirmed that 17-year-old Jeremiah Walker had been indicted on murder charges and his case would continue in Catawba County Superior Court.

Walker was taken into custody on Monday, one month after the shooting. He was the sixth person to be charged in Blackburn’s death. An adult, Aunshae Conley, 21, was also charged with murder in the case.

Blackburn was 35 when he was shot and killed at the Blue Ridge Heights Apartments on June 13 in Hickory. The apartments are at 841 South Center Street in Hickory.

Hickory Police Capt. Jeff Young confirmed that all six suspects were present when the shooting occurred.

Walker will appear for an administrative hearing in September, Reilly said.

Reilly explained that multiple people could be charged with a murder through the felony murder rule, which holds all parties involved in a planned violent crime responsible for any death that occurs.

An example Reilly gave was if a group of people plan to rob a bank and one person shoots the bank teller, then everyone in the group, including the getaway driver, could be charged with the murder.