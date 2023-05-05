A 17-year-old has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a Hickory shooting on Thursday.

A 16-year-old was shot at an apartment complex on the 800 block of First Street SE on Thursday evening. The 16-year-old was transported via helicopter to a hospital in Charlotte. As of Friday afternoon, the teen was still in critical condition, the Hickory Police Department said in a news release.

Hickory police responded to the scene of the shooting just before 6 p.m. on Thursday.

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Friday, Hickory police said. Police did not release the 17-year-old's name.

If anyone has any information related to this case, please contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.