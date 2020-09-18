17 Hickory-area residents arrested on federal weapons charges

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seventeen Hickory-area residents are facing federal weapons charges following a flurry of arrests involving federal, state and local law enforcement.

Fourteen of those charged were from Hickory while the remaining three were from Newton, Granite Falls and the town of Catawba, according to releases from the Catawba County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina.

Seven of the defendants — LaShawn Malcolm Davis, Donte Rassan Gore, Curese Devin McIlwain, Meguel Greylen Robinson, Nicholas Anthony Santellan, Wilburn Williams and Tou Yang — have also been charged with drug crimes.

Authorities also seized more than 100 weapons, many of them stolen or unregistered, according to the release.

The charges come as the result of a U.S. Department of Justice operation known as Project Guardian, according to the release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In addition to federal law enforcement, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney Scott Reilly’s Office, Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Hickory Police Department and Long View Police Department were credited with contributing to the operation or arrests of defendants.