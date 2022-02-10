$150,000 bond set for man charged with murder; family fears suspect may be violent toward them if released

The family of Iris Robinson was unhappy to hear that the man charged in her death was given a $150,000 bond in court this week.
Sylvia Robinson-Rookard, Robinson’s sister, said she is concerned about the family’s safety. Rookard said family members were threatened by Jessie Crawford before Robinson was killed. She said she worries Crawford might try to harm them if he were released.
“How is it fair?” Rookard cried. “I don’t know who to blame."
Crawford was charged with first-degree murder following Robinson’s death on June 5, 2021 in Newton. According to Catawba County court documents, Crawford surrendered at the Newton Police Department and admitted to shooting Robinson multiple times.
Crawford was not given a bond until Tuesday's hearing.
Crawford remains in custody at the Catawba County Detention Center. He had not been convicted or pleaded guilty to any charges surrounding Robinson's death as of Thursday.
Superior Court Judge Gregory Hayes ordered the reduced bond for Crawford. “In a non-capital case such as this one, pretrial conditions of some type (bond) have to be set,” he said in a statement. “Our appellate courts and legislature require the least restrictive alternative prior to any secured bond.”
Hayes also said he considered all factors in North Carolina Statutes 15A-533 (right to pretrial release in capital and noncapital cases) and 15A-534 (procedure for determining conditions of pretrial release) when making his decision.
District Attorney Scott Reilly said his office requested Crawford’s bond to be set at $750,000. “We do our best to give the court the facts and circumstances and argue for what we think is appropriate. We, of course, respect the court’s decision. We don’t always agree with it, but we certainly respect it,” he said.
Along with the lowered bond, Hayes also ordered that Crawford be electronically monitored if he is released.
Robinson’s son, Kevin Carlton, said his mother had a bubbly personality and was very social. “She wanted everybody to live up to their potential,” he said. “Whatever goals we had, she pushed us.”
Carlton is a technical sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. He’s stationed in Hawaii. He was in Hawaii when his family called to tell him his mother was dead.
Carlton said Robinson had three children including himself, and she was a single mother for most of his childhood.
Carlton said he hopes Crawford will be sentenced to life in prison so that his family, and the people in the community, are safe from him.