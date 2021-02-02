15-year-old shot in face with a flare gun; 18-year-old arrested

An 18-year-old faces assault charges after investigators say he shot a teen in the mouth with a flare gun last week.
Timothy Dawson Sanders, 18, of Granite Falls was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to Caldwell County court documents.
The victim, James Braden Hatton, 15, remains in critical condition at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, Capt. Aaron Barlowe with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said.
Barlowe said the two teens were acquaintances.
Barlowe said the teen was injured at a residence on Southhaven Drive in Hudson on Jan. 23. Hatton was taken to the hospital by Sanders. The incident was reported to the sheriff’s office on Jan. 26, and Sanders was arrested on Jan. 28.