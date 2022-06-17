15-year-old charged with murder in Hickory shooting surrenders to police

A 15-year-old charged with murder in the shooting of 35-year-old Shonniel Blackburn surrendered to Hickory police on Friday, Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant said.

The juvenile is the fourth juvenile defendant to be arrested in Blackburn’s death. Blackburn was shot and killed Monday at the Blue Ridge Heights Apartments. Three 16-year-olds were taken into custody and appeared in court earlier this week.

Whisnant has said the law limits his department’s ability to provide much information about the defendants since they are juveniles.

However, he did disclose that the 15-year-old charged in this case is the same 15-year-old charged with stealing an 83-year-old Conover resident’s car from the Valley Hills Mall in February and then driving to Florida with three other teens.

The teen was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon while committing a felony. He was described at that time as having a dark complexion and brown eyes.

Whisnant said the teen was on electronic monitoring at the time of Blackburn’s shooting on Monday.

Sarah Johnson contributed to this story.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

