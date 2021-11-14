14 letters of support filed on behalf of murder suspect Tangela Parker, including one from a pastor

When Tangela Parker was captured and charged with shooting and killing co-worker Michelle Marlow at TCS Designs in Hickory, the arrest in Phoenix, Arizona, brought an end to a six-month search for Tangela and her husband Eric.
In Tangela Parker’s first court appearance in early August, Catawba County District Court Judge Clifton Smith informed her that she faces a maximum penalty of death or life in prison if convicted. No bond was given to Parker.
Approximately one month later, Tangela Parker was granted a bond of $250,000 by Judge Lisa Bell. The following day, Eric Parker’s $600,000 bond was reduced to $125,000.
Tangela Parker Letters
Parker Letter 1.pdf
Parker Letter 2.pdf
Parker Letter 3.pdf
Parker Letter 4.pdf
Parker Letter 5.pdf
Parker Letter 6.pdf
Parker Letter 7.pdf
Parker Letter 8.pdf
Parker Letter 9.pdf
Parker Letter 10.pdf
Parker Letter 11.pdf
Parker Letter 12.pdf
Parker Letter 13.pdf
Parker Letter 14.pdf
Court documents reveal letters and emails, including one from a Lenoir pastor, were submitted on behalf of Tangela Parker with the goal of making her eligible for a bond.
There were 14 letters dated between Aug. 23 and Sept. 3 filed at the Catawba County Courthouse. Pastor Bill E. Bentley of Word in Truth Ministries in Lenoir wrote saying he knows that Tangela Parker’s parents are law-abiding citizens. “Being aware of the offense Tangela has been charged with, it is my personal opinion that she is devastated that this happened and regrets her actions,” Bentley wrote.
Bentley said Tuesday that he is praying for both families involved in this case.
A letter from Elizabeth Greer says she has known Parker and Parker’s parents her entire life. “We went to church together up until my pre-teen/teenage years and I will always remember the Godly example they all were and still are,” Greer wrote.
Several of those who asked for a lower bond for Tangela Parker acknowledged that they knew of the charges she faced. “I am very aware of the events that has occurred, but request that Tangela’s bond be set reasonably,” Lora Triplett said in her letter.
“Sometimes we make bad choices in life, but that doesn’t mean we forget the values and morals we were raised with,” Sharon Bowman wrote.
The decision to lower Tangela Parker’s bond disturbed Marlow’s family. “My biggest concern is when this all happened and we knew that (Tangela Parker) had fled, there was a point we didn’t think she would ever get caught,” said Michelle Marlow’s daughter, Makayla “Mak” Marlow, after the September bond hearing.
As of Wednesday, Tangela and Eric Parker remain detained in the Catawba County Detention Facility. They are scheduled to return to court on Dec. 6.