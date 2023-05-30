Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Twelve students were charged with trespassing in connection to a senior prank at North Lincoln High School.

Eight of the students are 18 years old and have been charged as adults, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office identified the 18-year-olds as Quinton Cook, Seth Patrick, Skyler Sifford, Jaiden Sellers, Gage Servoss, Alexander Jones, Luke Walker and Jacob Smith.

The prank happened on May 22, the sheriff’s office said. Multiple classrooms and offices were ransacked. Vulgarities were also painted on interior walls, the sheriff’s office said.

School officials told law enforcement that the vandalism occurred as part of a senior prank, the sheriff’s office said.

School officials said they previously advised all students that they would not be allowed to enter the school during the customary event. Students were also advised that criminal activity would not be allowed to pass as a prank, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies and school officials identified 12 students. Each of the students has been charged at the request of the Lincoln County Schools, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional charges may be forthcoming, the sheriff’s office said.