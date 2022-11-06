113 overdose deaths in 2 years as fentanyl ravages region

Maiden Police Chief Tracy Ledford keeps an obituary in his desk. The clipping is a memorial to the life of a 17-year-old who died from an overdose in the Maiden community in February.

Ledford said he keeps the obituary to remind him that drug overdoses can happen anywhere. He said this case was difficult for him as a parent of two teenagers.

“We're starting to see younger and younger people experiment with drugs in a way that we've not seen in the past,” Ledford said. “Because now fentanyl can come in a pill form that they interpret as being something safer than drugs that they've seen in the past. It's not a needle. It's not a pipe. It's a pill.”

In the past two years, at least 113 people have died from drug overdoses in Catawba County. The majority of those deaths were attributed to fentanyl, law enforcement officials said.

Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid used as a pain killer.

Maiden Police Capt. Jamey Fletcher said the pills can come in various shapes and colors, so there is no way to tell which pill contains fentanyl until it is too late. Jaleel Smith, an investigator with Maiden police, said being able to make an arrest in connection to the teen’s death brought some satisfaction to the department.

Madison Dare Winslow, 23, of Lincolnton, is charged with death by distribution in the Maiden teen’s death. Winslow is also charged with four counts of conspiracy to traffic opium or heroin, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for the use or sale of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Winslow is one of three people charged with death by distribution in Catawba County, Capt. Aaron Turk of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said.

Turk said death by distribution is a relatively new charge. Turk said N.C. General Statute 14-18.4 allows law enforcement agencies to charge people with death by distribution if it can be proven that a person sold drugs that led to an overdose death.

When investigating an overdose death, officers collect evidence at the scene, interview witnesses and look at cellphone records to determine who sold the drugs, Turk said.

“If we can get to the point where we've established that the person in question has died of a drug overdose and identify one or more dealers,” Turk said, “then we begin to look and see if there's some connection between a purchase and the death by way of a finite timeline.”

Another major component in overdose death investigations is the autopsy and toxicology results, Turk said.

Turk said the sheriff’s office warns people not to use or come in contact with fentanyl, because it is the most dangerous drug someone might choose to ingest. He said a single use of fentanyl can be lethal.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, 2 milligrams of fentanyl is enough to kill a person, depending on body size, tolerance and past usage.

Darien Brooke Greer, 28, is charged with death by distribution in the overdose of Brianna Culpepper, 25, of the town of Catawba.

“Our family’s hurt. It's just terrible,” Culpepper’s aunt, Julie Wright, said. “It's just an awful situation altogether. Fentanyl needs to come off the streets and those who are accountable should be in jail.”

Culpepper’s family has been fighting for Greer’s arrest since she died, Wright said.

Wright said on Jan. 19, 2021, her son went to check on Culpepper and found her dead on the bed in her camper. She had been dead for several hours, Wright said.

“We just wanted answers. We weren't told anything,” Wright said. “(Investigators) confiscated her telephone and were able to get information from there. The next thing we hear, they have a grand jury indictment. But I think it took my sister pushing the issue over and over again for someone to be held accountable for selling this fentanyl.”

Wright said Culpepper struggled with substance abuse, specifically alcohol, in the past, but was working to better her life. She said Culpepper moved to North Carolina from Florida in September of 2020 for a fresh start. Culpepper had a car, a job and a camper on her family’s property, Wright said.

Culpepper was on probation and was passing all of her drug tests, Wright said. The family stayed in contact with the probation officer assigned to Culpepper to ensure she was staying sober, Wright said.

“I hope more people get charged with death by distribution,” Wright said. “I hope more people are held accountable for doing this because it's killing these kids.”

The third person charged with death by distribution in 2022 was Manuel Alejandro Acevedo.

Acevedo, 34, was arrested on Sept. 16 by the Hickory Police Department. He is charged in connection to the death of Jenny Powell who died on Feb. 7. Acevedo was also charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin, selling heroin and felony probation violation.