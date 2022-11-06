 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FATAL OVERDOSES

113 overdose deaths in 2 years as fentanyl ravages region

Maiden Police Chief Tracy Ledford keeps an obituary in his desk. The clipping is a memorial to the life of a 17-year-old who died from an overdose in the Maiden community in February.

Ledford said he keeps the obituary to remind him that drug overdoses can happen anywhere. He said this case was difficult for him as a parent of two teenagers.

“We're starting to see younger and younger people experiment with drugs in a way that we've not seen in the past,” Ledford said. “Because now fentanyl can come in a pill form that they interpret as being something safer than drugs that they've seen in the past. It's not a needle. It's not a pipe. It's a pill.”

In the past two years, at least 113 people have died from drug overdoses in Catawba County. The majority of those deaths were attributed to fentanyl, law enforcement officials said.

Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid used as a pain killer.

Maiden Police Capt. Jamey Fletcher said the pills can come in various shapes and colors, so there is no way to tell which pill contains fentanyl until it is too late. Jaleel Smith, an investigator with Maiden police, said being able to make an arrest in connection to the teen’s death brought some satisfaction to the department.

Madison Dare Winslow, 23, of Lincolnton, is charged with death by distribution in the Maiden teen’s death. Winslow is also charged with four counts of conspiracy to traffic opium or heroin, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for the use or sale of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Winslow is one of three people charged with death by distribution in Catawba County, Capt. Aaron Turk of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said.

Turk said death by distribution is a relatively new charge. Turk said N.C. General Statute 14-18.4 allows law enforcement agencies to charge people with death by distribution if it can be proven that a person sold drugs that led to an overdose death.

When investigating an overdose death, officers collect evidence at the scene, interview witnesses and look at cellphone records to determine who sold the drugs, Turk said.

“If we can get to the point where we've established that the person in question has died of a drug overdose and identify one or more dealers,” Turk said, “then we begin to look and see if there's some connection between a purchase and the death by way of a finite timeline.”

Another major component in overdose death investigations is the autopsy and toxicology results, Turk said.

Turk said the sheriff’s office warns people not to use or come in contact with fentanyl, because it is the most dangerous drug someone might choose to ingest. He said a single use of fentanyl can be lethal.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, 2 milligrams of fentanyl is enough to kill a person, depending on body size, tolerance and past usage.

Darien Brooke Greer, 28, is charged with death by distribution in the overdose of Brianna Culpepper, 25, of the town of Catawba.

“Our family’s hurt. It's just terrible,” Culpepper’s aunt, Julie Wright, said. “It's just an awful situation altogether. Fentanyl needs to come off the streets and those who are accountable should be in jail.”

Culpepper’s family has been fighting for Greer’s arrest since she died, Wright said.

Wright said on Jan. 19, 2021, her son went to check on Culpepper and found her dead on the bed in her camper. She had been dead for several hours, Wright said.

“We just wanted answers. We weren't told anything,” Wright said. “(Investigators) confiscated her telephone and were able to get information from there. The next thing we hear, they have a grand jury indictment. But I think it took my sister pushing the issue over and over again for someone to be held accountable for selling this fentanyl.”

Wright said Culpepper struggled with substance abuse, specifically alcohol, in the past, but was working to better her life. She said Culpepper moved to North Carolina from Florida in September of 2020 for a fresh start. Culpepper had a car, a job and a camper on her family’s property, Wright said.

Culpepper was on probation and was passing all of her drug tests, Wright said. The family stayed in contact with the probation officer assigned to Culpepper to ensure she was staying sober, Wright said.

“I hope more people get charged with death by distribution,” Wright said. “I hope more people are held accountable for doing this because it's killing these kids.”

The third person charged with death by distribution in 2022 was Manuel Alejandro Acevedo.

Acevedo, 34, was arrested on Sept. 16 by the Hickory Police Department. He is charged in connection to the death of Jenny Powell who died on Feb. 7. Acevedo was also charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin, selling heroin and felony probation violation.

Overdose deaths in 2021 and 2022

The number of overdose deaths from 2021 and 2022 as reported by law enforcement offices in Catawba County. Some deaths are presumed to be caused by an overdose but have not been confirmed through autopsy and toxicology reports.

Catawba County Sheriff’s Office

29 deaths in 2021

26 deaths in 2022

Hickory Police Department

21 deaths in 2021

10 deaths in 2022

Conover Police Department

3 deaths in 2021

4 deaths in 2022

Newton Police Department

4 deaths in 2021

4 deaths in 2022

Long View Police Department

4 deaths in 2021

3 deaths in 2022

Maiden Police Department

2 deaths in 2021

3 deaths in 2022

Catawba Police Department

0 deaths for 2021 and 2022

Brookford Police Department

0 deaths for 2021 and 2022

Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program

The Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program is designed to divert low-level drug offenders from the traditional criminal justice system to individualized treatment services.

Services offered through LEAD include drug treatment, emergency housing, food, medications, mental health treatment and vocational training.

As of April 1, 135 people in Catawba County have been referred to the LEAD program.

LEAD can be offered as officers respond to calls for service involving someone who appears to be suffering from drug addiction.

LEAD is also offered in situations that do not involve a call for service. Officers interact with many people in the community that are seeking help with a drug addiction issue. These individuals can also be offered LEAD.

There are several eligibility criteria to include age (18 or older) and certain criminal history requirements.

The Hickory Police Department collaborates with several other agencies throughout the county to offer this service to those in need of assistance. Those agencies include the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Newton Police Department, Conover Police Department, Maiden Police Department, Claremont Police Department, Catawba Valley Healthcare, the District Attorney’s Office and Partners Health Management,

Tags

