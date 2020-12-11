10-year-old dead from gunshot in Conover; sheriff's office investigating

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy in Conover, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sheriff's Lt. Anthony Stafford said the shooting occurred on Woodleaf Court and the call for the shooting came in around 1:30 p.m. Friday. He said the boy was taken to a hospital, likely Catawba Valley Medical Center.

"That's all we really have to give out at this point," Stafford said. "We're still conducting an investigation on it."

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.