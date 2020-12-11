 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
10-year-old dead from gunshot in Conover; sheriff's office investigating
0 comments
breaking top story

10-year-old dead from gunshot in Conover; sheriff's office investigating

{{featured_button_text}}

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy in Conover, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sheriff's Lt. Anthony Stafford said the shooting occurred on Woodleaf Court and the call for the shooting came in around 1:30 p.m. Friday. He said the boy was taken to a hospital, likely Catawba Valley Medical Center. 

"That's all we really have to give out at this point," Stafford said. "We're still conducting an investigation on it."

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert