Mother’s Day will never be the same for the women who have lost their children to gun violence.

That's the message that the Rev. Cassandra Rawls of McQueen Chapel United Methodist Church delivered at a memorial balloon release in Conover earlier this month.

“Our hearts are broken, and our community is torn up,” Rawls said. “Because of the unexpected deaths of our children and our grandchildren.”

The balloons were for Tinikia Hodges. She was slain a year ago. Her family is still seeking answers.

Tinikia Hodges was found dead at her Conover home. She had been shot, according to the Conover Police Department. Her husband, Donald Ray Hodges, 49, is charged with murder in connection to Tinikia’s death, Conover Police Chief Eric Loftin said. Donald Hodges has not been located or arrested.

Pearl Smith, the mother of 24-year-old Isaiah Knight, was one of the people who released a balloon for Tinikia. “I lost my son about seven months ago,” Smith said. “It’s hard, but I’ve got God and he's got me.”

Knight was shot and killed on Eighth Street SW in Conover on Oct. 2, 2022. No one has been charged in connection to his death, Loftin said.

Smith said Knight would have graduated from college the year he died.

Tinikia’s mother Diane Bender and Smith said they continue to pray for each other’s families.

Smith said she knew Tinikia well. She said Tinikia and her niece were good friends. “She always had that beautiful smile,” Smith added.

“I just want him (Donald Hodges) to turn himself in so we can all have peace of mind,” Bender said.

Bender was the person who found Tinikia’s body. Bender went to check on her daughter when Tinikia failed to show up for work. Bender said it was abnormal for Tinikia to miss work. Tinikia was 48 when she died.

Tinikia’s godmother Diane Sherrill spoke before the balloons were released.

“Every day is Mother’s Day. We miss our children every day,” Sherrill said. “We that have lost our children to death, and we that are losing our children to the street. We are suffering.”

Sherrill pleaded for mothers to pray for their children, especially those who are selling drugs and pulling triggers.

“These are our sons and our daughters that are taking our sons’ and daughters’ lives,” Sherrill said. “And we’ve got to stop it.”

Tinikia’s car located

Conover Police Chief Loftin said the car that was missing from Tinikia’s home was found in the town of Denton in Davidson County.

The car was a black 2010 Nissan Altima with chrome wheels, according to previous Hickory Daily Record articles.

“We couldn't understand why the vehicle hadn't been located,” Loftin said. “When it's entered, you would expect it either to be run by police or pass by one of the license plate reader cameras. It's like the vehicle had truly disappeared, but in March of this year the vehicle was located.”

The car was discovered when a person tried to sell the car for scrap. When the recycling center in Denton ran the vehicle’s information, Conover police received a notification, Loftin said.

Loftin said the car was towed from an apartment complex in Salisbury in July of 2022. He added that the vehicle was abandoned at the apartment complex sometime around late May to early June of that year.

Loftin said an employee of the company that towed the vehicle, purchased the car from the towing company and then took it to be salvaged.

Bender said it was a relief to know that police had found her daughter’s car.

“It’s been frustrating,” Loftin said. “We’d like to get closure for the family. And certainly, someone that takes the life of another person, that person doesn’t need to be out on the street.”

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering $10,000 and Tinikia’s family is offering $5,000 for the arrest of Donald Hodges, Loftin said.

“He (Donald Hodges) don’t know what he took from me. That was my heart,” Bender said. “I don’t want him out there to hurt anybody else.”

Donald Hodges is described as a 6-foot-6-inch-tall Black man weighing approximately 275 pounds.

Loftin said Hodges has a tattoo on his left shoulder that reads “TNT Hardcore”, a tattoo of a dog on his right shoulder, a tattoo with the names Shirley and Nancy and a tattoo of a Masonic symbol on his left arm and a tattoo on his chest. He also has a scar on his left wrist, Loftin said.

Hodges is also known to go by the name Tyrone Evans and the nickname “Unique,” according to a U.S. Marshals Service wanted poster.

If someone has information on Hodges’ whereabouts, they are asked to contact their local law enforcement, call 911, contact the Conover Police Department at 828-464-4698 or the U.S. Marshals Service at-1-877-926-8332. The U.S. Marshals Service also has an app for submitting anonymous tips.

Shooting deaths remain unsolved

Since Jan. 1, 2020, there have been 10 homicides that remain unsolved in Catawba County. Unsolved for the purpose of this story means no suspects have been charged with murder in the cases.

The shooting death of Isaiah Knight in Conover is one of the 10 cases.

Nine of the unsolved murders happened in Hickory, according to the Hickory Police Department.

The victims in the unsolved Hickory cases are Xzavion Watts, Damarion Sharpe, Armstrong Seme, Donald Simpson, Marty Brown, India Rice, Michael Tucker Jr., Deveion Grayson and Prosper Nyatorwonu.

Xzavion Watts, 20, and his cousin Damarion Sharpe, 16, were shot and killed at the Save More Convenience Store on First Avenue SW in Hickory on May 10, 2020.

Donald Simpson, 30, died from a single gunshot wound. He was found in a silver Nissan passenger vehicle along the 200 block of Third Street SE on July 29, 2020.

Armstrong Seme, 20, was a bystander who was struck by several bullets as a suspect fired shots at Jalen Michael Marquis Shade. Shade was injured but survived the attack. The shooting occurred on Sept. 27, 2020, at the Sunny Valley Apartments at 98 Third Ave. SE.

Marty Brown, 59, was found dead from a gunshot wound in the living room of a home on Eighth Avenue Drive SE on Jan. 24, 2021.

India Rice, 27, was killed when shots were fired into her home on 17th Street SW on May 12, 2021. Rice and Donald Simpson were engaged, according to family members and Hickory police.

Michael Tucker Jr., 26, of Lenoir, was shot in his car at 805 First St. SE on Dec. 8, 2021. He died 20 days later at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

Deveion Grayson, 18, was shot in the head at the Hillside Garden Apartments at 829 First St. SE on June 2, 2022. He died two days later. Tamoje Daejouir Anderson and Adrian Lamont Pendergrass Jr. were also injured during the shooting. No one was charged with murder in connection to Grayson’s death. Anderson was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in connection to the shooting of Pendergrass, according to Hickory police.

Prosper Nyatorwonu, 46, was shot at 240 14th Ave. Drive SW on April 1, 2023. He died at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital on April 4, 2023. His wife, Joy Tucker, suffered a minor injury to her knee.

The law enforcement agencies that reported no unsolved murders since Jan. 1, 2020, were the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the Newton Police Department, the Maiden Police Department, the Long View Police Department, the Claremont Police Department, the Catawba Police Department and the Brookford Police Department.