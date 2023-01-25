 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LINCOLN COUNTY

1 home, 2 days, 2 arrests: Men charged with B/E on successive days at Lincolnton home

Two men are facing multiple breaking and entering charges. The charges stem from separate home break-ins at the same Lincolnton residence, which occurred on two consecutive days, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Jamie Lee Usher, 41, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, is charged with felony breaking and entering a building, misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, felony larceny, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods and possession of controlled substances, the sheriff’s office said.

Jerry Wayne Makas, 33, of Advance, North Carolina, is charged with three counts of felony breaking and entering, one count of misdemeanor breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of felony possession of stolen property and one count of attempted felony larceny, the sheriff’s office said.

Here's how the sheriff's office described the scenario.

On Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to a reported break-in in progress at an unoccupied residence in the 900 block of McRee Road, in Lincolnton. When officers arrived at the residence, they found Usher loading an air compressor onto a trailer. Usher told officers he was doing work for the owner, the sheriff’s office said.

The homeowner, James Crawford, told officers no one should be on the property. Usher was linked to a prior break-in at the residence where more than $14,000 worth of property was reported stolen, the sheriff’s office said.

Usher’s truck and trailer were seized and impounded. Identification was made of an accomplice in one of the breaking and entering cases. Warrants were taken out for Makas on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.

On Wednesday, deputies were again at the McRee Road property after a neighbor reported that a truck was backed up to the building and items were being taken. The sheriff’s office said deputies arrived to find Makas placing items in the truck. Makas was taken into custody. During an interview by Detective J. Ray, Makas was linked to multiple breaking and entering cases at the residence that resulted in more than $50,000 worth of property being stolen, the sheriff’s office said.

